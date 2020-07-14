Veteran Florida Keys Deputy Accused Of Illegally Running Background Checks For Ocean Reef Resort

A veteran Monroe County sheriff’s deputy turned himself in Tuesday on charges that he illegally accessed the Florida driver’s license database, as well as another state crime database, to conduct background checks for security personnel at an exclusive gated community in Key Largo, sources familiar with a state investigation said.

Specifically, Lt. Thomas Kiffney is accused of running people’s names through the state Driver and Vehicle Information Database — or DAVID — in connection with his off-duty job at Ocean Reef resort, an ultra-wealthy enclave located at the northern end of Key Largo, sources said.

He also illegally accessed the Florida Department of Law Enforcement-maintained Florida Crime Information Center, or FCIC, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant obtained by the Miami Herald.

