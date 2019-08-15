Why Are So Many Palm Beach County Beaches Closing?

Another round of beaches closed Wednesday because of harmful bacteria levels. Unfortunately, the ‘no-swimming’ warnings you get are usually too late. Also, as of now it’s almost impossible to find out where the bacteria is coming from.

Alicia Simons snorkeled with her granddaughter at Lake Worth Beach for two days last month before learning the water was foul with a fecal contamination.

Between Monday, when a water sample was taken, and the Wednesday beach closure, she suspects the duo swallowed at least a little of the bacteria-laced slurry.

