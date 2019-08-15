Why Are So Many Palm Beach County Beaches Closing?

By Kimberly Miller 3 minutes ago
  • A sign near a lifeguard station indicates that the water is closed due to high bacteria levels on July 24, 2019 in Lake Worth Beach.
    Bruce R. Bennett / The Palm Beach Post

Another round of beaches closed Wednesday because of harmful bacteria levels. Unfortunately, the ‘no-swimming’ warnings you get are usually too late. Also, as of now it’s almost impossible to find out where the bacteria is coming from.

Alicia Simons snorkeled with her granddaughter at Lake Worth Beach for two days last month before learning the water was foul with a fecal contamination.

Between Monday, when a water sample was taken, and the Wednesday beach closure, she suspects the duo swallowed at least a little of the bacteria-laced slurry.

Read more at The Palm Beach Post.

Tags: 
Palm Beach County
Lake Worth
bacteria
public health
news

