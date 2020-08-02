Winds, Rain Still On The Way With Weaker Storm Isaias

A hurricane warning for Florida’s east coast was lifted Sunday morning, as Tropical Storm Isaias weakened and was no longer forecast to regain hurricane strength.

South Florida remains at risk of dangerous winds, however, and authorities are far from sounding the all-clear for the region’s first hurricane scare of the season.

The hurricane warning has been replaced with a tropical storm warning running from Broward County up the state’s east coast.

Read more from our news partner the Sun Sentinel