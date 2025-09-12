Boca Raton startup brings tide forecasts to Florida’s coastal communities

South Florida doesn’t need reminders of what rising seas can do. Streets flood on sunny days, businesses brace for storm surges, and municipalities are under pressure to plan for a future where the waterline keeps creeping higher.

That’s the challenge SkyWind Solutions, a Boca Raton-based startup, is tackling with hyperlocal tide forecasts built to give coastal communities a sharper, more reliable view of what’s coming.

Bonnie Schneider knows this problem well. After years as a national TV meteorologist for CNN, HLN, and MSNBC, and authoring Taking the Heat, a book on climate change and health, she decided to move beyond reporting and start building solutions. Along with co-founders Dr. Greg Rainwater and Dr. Kevin Viner, she launched SkyWind to apply advanced science and AI to one of Florida’s most pressing risks.

Their first product is a tide prediction platform that goes beyond the reach of NOAA’s tidal gauges, which often sit miles away from vulnerable neighborhoods. SkyWind uses AI-powered modeling to create hyperlocal, seven-day forecasts for high and low tides. What makes the system stand out, Schneider told Refresh Miami, is the inclusion of probabilities. That is, showing the range of possible outcomes rather than a single number.

“We’re offering municipalities three months of free data right now as pilots,” she said. “The response has been very positive, and I think we’ll be moving forward with multiple partners this fall.”

The data can be delivered through an API for technical users, or via a simple dashboard for municipalities that need quick, actionable insights. Cities can select precise locations, even where no gauge exists, and receive updated forecasts twice daily. This not only helps with emergency response but also informs long-term resilience planning.

Because it’s entirely software-based, the platform can scale quickly. Beyond cities, Schneider sees applications in port operations, dredging, and maritime construction – anywhere water levels affect safety and operations.

Looking ahead, SkyWind is also developing tools to forecast harmful algae blooms, known as red tide, which harm Florida’s coasts and people with respiratory conditions. “This is a health issue as well as an environmental one,” Schneider said. “We want to give people more notice so they can prepare.”

The company’s scientific foundation is strong. Rainwater, an applied mathematician and atmospheric scientist, has pioneered advanced climate modeling techniques. DViner, a meteorologist, spent over a decade at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory advancing large-scale forecasting systems. Together, their expertise complements Schneider’s ability to communicate complex science to broad audiences.

Participation in Seaworthy Collective’s Shoreline program has anchored SkyWind within Florida’s growing blue economy. For Schneider, Miami is the right place to build.

“I’ve lived all over the country as a meteorologist, but there’s something unique about South Florida,” she said. “There’s camaraderie, collaboration, and a sense of community that you don’t always find in larger cities. Every event I’ve attended in Miami has connected me to the most interesting people and companies. I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

SkyWind’s journey is just beginning, but its mission reflects something deeply personal for Schneider. After years of reporting storms from the studio, she is now helping coastal communities prepare for them in real time.

This story was originally published by Refresh Miami, a WLRN News partner. Refresh Miami is the oldest and largest tech and startup community in Miami with over 16,000 members.