South Florida Newscast: Monday, March 2

Listen to the latest South Florida news as heard on WLRN's Morning Edition. The Cuban government has identified who it calls the “mastermind” of the Cuban expat expedition that allegedly engaged in a shootout with the Cuban coast guard last week. Cleveland Clinic Florida has reached an agreement with Florida Blue to remain in-network with the provider. Plus, updates on the former superintendent of Miami-Dade County public schools after the FBI raided his home in Los Angeles, NASA's plans toward the moon and other local news.