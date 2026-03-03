South Florida Newscast: Tuesday, March 3

Listen to the latest South Florida news as heard on WLRN's Morning Edition. The Florida Board of Governors voted to put an immediate hiring freeze for candidates on H-1B visas at all of its public universities. Scores for Broward County students are higher than the statewide average. Plus, proposed legislation would change rules for public employee unions, updates in the trial of a man accused of killing a University of Miami football star 20 years ago and other local news.