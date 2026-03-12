© 2026 WLRN
South Florida Newscast: Thursday, March 12

Published March 12, 2026 at 2:24 PM EDT

Listen to the latest South Florida news as heard on WLRN's Morning Edition. This is the second consecutive year Florida's House and Senate hasn't completed a fiscal plan by the end of the scheduled 60-day session. A new task force in Hialeah is aimed at helping condo residents report their HOA boards in cases of alleged fraud or malfeasance. Plus, updates on inflation in South Florida, a settlement in a lawsuit involving the Key Biscayne Independent and other local news.

