South Florida Newscast: Thursday, March 12

Listen to the latest South Florida news as heard on WLRN's Morning Edition. This is the second consecutive year Florida's House and Senate hasn't completed a fiscal plan by the end of the scheduled 60-day session. A new task force in Hialeah is aimed at helping condo residents report their HOA boards in cases of alleged fraud or malfeasance. Plus, updates on inflation in South Florida, a settlement in a lawsuit involving the Key Biscayne Independent and other local news.