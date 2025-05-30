Leadership changes at Florida universities, how ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ could impact Floridians, still no state spending plan and weekly news briefing

Leadership changes at Florida universities

There are a dozen public state universities in Florida. Half of them have or soon will have new presidents.

Some of the incoming leaders have close connections to Gov. Ron DeSantis - a growing trend in Florida higher education.

That’s the case for Manny Diaz Jr., the current state education commissioner who was recently approved to be the interim president of the University of West Florida in Pensacola.

Another recent example is former Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez, who is now interim president at Florida International University.

Guest:



Andrew Atterbury, education reporter for POLITICO's Florida bureau.

How ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ could impact Floridians

The U.S. Senate will soon consider a massive tax and spending package with cuts to spending on Medicaid and federal food assistance.

We break down some key elements of the sweeping bill and look at how federal cuts to Medicaid could impact Florida’s program.

Guest:



Claudia Grisales, congressional correspondent for NPR.

Still no state spending plan

Florida lawmakers need to pass a budget by July 1 in order to prevent a state government shutdown. But legislative leaders do not appear any closer to reaching an agreement.

Guest:



Douglas Soule, state government reporter for WUSF.

Weekly news briefing

As Floridians prepare for the hurricane season that begins June 1, many have yet to fully recover from recent major storms. Some in Southwest Florida are still rebuilding nearly three years after a direct hit from Hurricane Ian.

Florida is on pace to execute more people this year than it has in any single year since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976. The state has executed five death row inmates so far in 2025. Two more are scheduled to die by lethal injection in June if there are no other legal challenges.