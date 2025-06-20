'Hot' and 'cold' states, Florida lawmakers pass $115 B budget and weekly news briefing 

'Hot' and 'cold' states

Have you ever fired off a “hot take” in person or online that you came to regret later?

We spoke with Shankar Vedantum of NPR’s Hidden Brain about our hot and cold emotional states.

And he shared tips on how we can approach those moments when we get hot-tempered talking about politics and other divisive issues.

But first, we caught up on demonstrations that took place Saturday across the state as part of the long-planned “No Kings” protest.

Guest:



Shankar Vedantam, host and creator of Hidden Brain.

Florida lawmakers pass budget

Florida lawmakers this week finally approved a state budget following weeks of delayed negotiations.

The new budget is about $115 billion, lower than last year’s.

Not included is a property tax elimination—a proposal supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The spending plan now heads to the Governor, who has the power to veto line items.

Guest:



Kimberly Leonard, Politics Reporter and author of POLITICO’s Florida Playbook

Weekly news briefing

This week, the state Board of Governors approved a measure allowing the schools to increase a fee paid by out-of-state students.

It’s the first time the fee, which is paid in addition to tuition, has been increased in over a decade.

The state board also approved a trio of new school leaders, all of whom have connections to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In Sarasota, a deal that would have New College taking over the Sarasota-Manatee campus of the University of South Florida is still being considered. If there’s a merger, it’s unclear which school will take the lead.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection denied a permit this week to drill for oil near the Apalachicola River Basin. Environmental activists see the move as a victory but say it may not be enough to protect the fragile ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the Federal Environmental Protection Agency is giving water utilities two additional years to comply with regulations for two of the most pervasive types of forever chemicals or PFAS.