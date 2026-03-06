State spending on ‘Alligator Alcatraz,' Florida's shrinking citrus industry, legislative session nears its end

State spending on ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

Florida spent hundreds of millions of state tax dollars on Alligator Alcatraz, the immigration enforcement detention facility that was built in a matter of days in the Everglades.

State officials have said they expect to be paid back by the federal government.

But documents recently made public as part of a lawsuit filed by environmental groups are raising questions about whether Florida will be reimbursed, and if so, for how much.

Guest:



Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades.

Florida Citrus

There was a time when Florida was growing one box of oranges a year for almost every American. That was decades ago.

While the U.S. population has grown since peak citrus production, the state’s citrus industry has shrunk.

We visited a fourth generation citrus farmer in Volusia County for a first-hand look at operations.

Session nears its end

Florida lawmakers have just one more week left for the regular law writing session but there’s still a lot of uncertainty and work to be done.

Big issues such as a constitutional amendment to reduce or eliminate some property taxes and whether or not to redraw Florida’s congressional districts will likely be left for special sessions.

And the Florida Senate and House are still at odds on the state’s budget.

Guest:

