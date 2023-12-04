WLRN TV's 'When We Were Shuttle' film garners Suncoast Emmy Award

WLRN-17 Public Television on Saturday was awarded an Emmy in the Director Category for the film When We Were Shuttle during the 47th Annual Suncoast Emmy® Awards.

Director Zachary Weil was recognized for his work on WLRN’s original production, a two-hour feature film that explores the Space Shuttle Program through the eyes of some of the exceptional men and women who worked behind-the-scenes to make it fly. Their recollections give a unique, grassroots look at the way the Shuttle Program affected life in the Sunshine State, from the thriving aerospace industry it sustained, to the dramatic impact the decision to retire Shuttle in 2011.

WLRN VP for Television/Original Productions Adrienne Kennedy applauded Weil and his producing team of Giovanna Aguilar and Eynar Pineda, along with the work of WLRN Director of Program Acquisitions and TV Promotion Jamie March and WLRN Director of TV Production Michael Anderson.

“WLRN is so proud to take an active role in producing and distributing award-winning documentaries that strongly resonate with our South Florida audiences,” said Kennedy. “The true pleasure is working with our storytellers, the incredibly gifted filmmakers.”

The Suncoast Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the winners on Saturday at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida. It recognizes excellence in television and the regions' leadership for their artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry.

Watch "When We Were Shuttle" here.