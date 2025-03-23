South Miami-Dade brush fire contained, under control, says Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and county mayor

The massive brush fire in south Miami-Dade that has burned more than 26,000 acres is now fully contained as of Sunday morning, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials and Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, which has been working with the Florida Forest Service to battle the blaze, posted the update on X, formerly Twitter, early Sunday.

Levin Cava later congratulated the firefighters Sunday afternoon, posting on X congratulations to “our heroic first responders for getting the South Dade brush fires under control and protecting our community.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue chief Raied "Ray" Jadallah cautioned area residents that smoke conditions still persist in the area.

“While the fire is contained, you may still see smoke in the area, so please be cautious and take precautions as needed,” he posted on X.

Courtesy / Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Miami-Dade Fire Rescue chief Raied "Ray" Jadallah

The Florida Forest Service had 27 personnel, multiple engines, tractors, bulldozers and helicopters on scene during the week, as well as strike teams from across the state.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also sent out 25 units, a water tanker, and two air rescue units to assist.

The blaze — in a non-residential area around Card Sound Road and the 18-mile stretch of U.S. 1 — shut down the only two routes in and out of the Florida Keys, snarling traffic in and out of the region for days for tourists and commuters.