Major League Cricket will be coming to Broward this summer

For the first time in its history, Major League Cricket will host matches at Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill. The announcement is the latest in a series of good news for cricket in the county, which has become the United States' top destination for the world's second-most watched sport.

Major League Cricket, which will play its third season this summer, is the country’s top T20 cricket league. T20 is a popular, shortened format of the game that emphasizes scoring runs.

The partnership is part of an effort from the county to capitalize on the investments made to grow the game in the lead up to last summer’s T20 World Cup. Broward County Stadium was one of three US locations to host games for the tournament held jointly between the United States and West Indies.

That includes $11.6 million in upgrades to the facilities at Broward County Stadium that included expanded seating, new training facilities and a media center. Major League Cricket CEO Johnny Grave said those improvements have made the stadium “the preeminent venue for cricket in the United States.”

“It's got all the facilities you now need for professional cricketers, as well as 10,000 permanent seats. There's gonna be a growing amount of cricket coming here over the next few months. We’re just a part of that,” he said.

After the aforementioned upgrades, art installations and media that drummed up excitement for the games, the T20 World Cup in Broward County did not go as planned. Three of the four scheduled matches were rained out, including the two marquee matches that included Team USA and India. Broward County Parks and Recreation Division Director Dan West called it “a unique circumstance.”

“ It was the first time in 15 years I've been here that we actually had that much rain. That torrential downfall of about 21 inches over a two day period, [playing matches] was impossible to do,” he said.

But the final match between Pakistan and Ireland went on as planned and showcased the potential of the stadium as a venue for premier cricket matches.

“ We were able to show the national and international audience that this pitch is one of the best pitches in the world,” said West.

Carlton Gillespie Local elected officials and Major League Cricket CEO Johnny Grave pose for photos after Major League Cricket announced it would host matches at Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill. (From left to right: former County Commissioner Dale Holness, Lauderhill Mayor Denise Grant, County Commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers, Major League Cricket CEO Johnny Grave, and County Commissioner Michael Udine)

Now the county is trying to build on that momentum by hosting Major League Cricket and other international matches at the venue. West called the announcement “a fantastic opportunity to showcase cricket to the community.”

Cricket has grown in popularity in the last few decades in the county. The Caribbean and South Asian diaspora communities' embrace of the game has led to elected officials championing the sport. That includes County Commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers, who acknowledges the investment in the sport has cultural significance — but is also an opportunity for economic growth.

“We’re excited we are able to attract international players to this area, and they come with dollars,” she said. “ It really means a lot of income for hotels, restaurant, local retailers and businesses. We are committed to Broward County taxpayers benefiting from this investment.”

Major League Cricket will host its matches at Broward County Stadium from July 1-6.

