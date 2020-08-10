-
Life in Florida is about water. But how much of that water is clean enough for us to enjoy? Plus, Miami-Dade Youth Fair is back with the most interesting food lineup. And this month’s Sundial Book Club conversation with Alex Segura about his newest book ‘Secret Identity.’
So far, 250 dead fish have been confirmed in the Tuttle Basin at the bay's north end, where poor circulation means water gets flushed less often.
Miami-Dade County Rejected An Army Corps Plan To Fight Storm Surge — Here's What The Corps Says Is Up NextThe Corps and Miami-Dade would have shared the $4.6 billion cost for the work that included fortress-like flood walls and gates. How much the Corps pays will now depend on the plan the county proposes.
Fort Lauderdale Hired A Nonprofit To Test Its Water. The Mayor Doesn't Want You To Know What They FoundAfter the city hired Miami Waterkeeper to test water and post its findings, Mayor Dean Trantalis threatened to fire the group over unwelcome results.
After residents continued to plead for the city to fund water quality testing, the city announced last week they are working on an arrangement with a Miami water nonprofit.
A crack in a half-century old iron sewer pipe has grown and could keep leaking for up to three weeks while workers struggle to fix it, Miami-Dade County…
The environmental advocacy group Miami Waterkeeper is suing Miami-Dade County for allegedly violating the Clean Water Act after finding a sewage pipe that…
Fears of irreparable harm to coral reefs prompted a lawsuit Wednesday against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Four groups are asking the Corps to…