Doctor's Orders - More Laughter Every Saturday

8pm Saturday DOC MARTIN – Comedy/Drama

Heartbroken after Louisa’s departure, Martin is making some changes to win his family back.

FACTA NON VERBA - Louisa is not best pleased when her new art teacher Erica wants to try out some rather alternative ideas on the children, while Dr. Timoney is involved in a car accident outside the school.

Doc Martin 707

After Martin and Louisa tell Dr. Timoney about their failed date night, she questions their ultimate compatibility. Erica, who is the new art teacher at Portwenn School, moves in with her daughter Bernie. Louisa's happiness at finding a permanent teacher is short lived when Erica asks to try out some rather alternative ideas on the children. PC Penhale manages to protect everyone after a car accident outside the school and Louisa is surprised when the victim of the crash turns out to be Dr. Timoney.

9pm INDIAN DOCTOR – Comedy/Drama

Set in the 1960s, “The Indian Doctor” follows a high-flying Delhi graduate Dr. Prem Sharma and his wife Kamini's, as the navigate their new life in a Welsh coal mining town.

The Indian Doctor 101

The Arrival - High-flying Delhi graduate Dr. Prem Sharma and his wife Kamini first move to the UK after being wooed by dreams of riches and glamour, only to find themselves residing in a small Welsh mining village. While Prem strikes up new friendships and settles into life in the Valleys, Kamini wants them to leave as soon as possible.