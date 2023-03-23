WLRN TV Welcomes The Season of Spring With New Shows

Springtime is bringing a new primetime lineup to WLRN. Here is a list of our new shows, new documentaries and a few fan favorites.

NEW SHOWS/NEW SERIES

HELP! WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE - Mondays at 8pm

Reality Documentary Series - British people rebuilding abandoned historic settlements in Europe.

HELP!..WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE

Brave Brits restore empty and unloved settlements on the verge of collapse, as they breathe new life into remote villages and hamlets abroad. Across Europe there are hundreds of remote villages, lying empty and unloved. But where our European neighbors just see devastation, an increasing number of Brits have spotted an opportunity to breathe life into abandoned villages.

KATE HUMBLE'S COASTAL BRITAIN - Tuesdays at 10pm Beginning April 11th

Travel - An uplifting series on some of the most beautiful coast walks in the world.

Kate Humble's Coastal Britain

Kate Humble takes us on six journeys walking some of the most beautiful coast in the world. Kate meets the people who live and work along them as she discovers paths she’s never walked before and reveals the secrets of ones she knows well.

PUPPY SCHOOL - Thursdays at 7pm

Documentary - On the cuteness scale this show is off the charts. Welcome to PUPPY SCHOOL - a feel-good series that revolves around the training of puppies and their owners.

PUPPY SCHOOL

Set in the stunningly beautiful grounds of Chatsworth House, one of Britain's most incredible stately homes, each episode introduces us to three puppies and their new owners. The owners are all hoping the puppy will help them with a personal issue such as anxiety or autism. The trainers at the school spend time getting to know each puppy and their owner in order to identify the problems they may be experiencing. Problem puppies also get a home visit. During the course of each episode, progress is noted in the puppies over three distinct developmental and training periods, with the hope that the owners are conquering their issues too.

LIFE: FIRST STEPS - Thursdays at 8pm

Nature Documentary series - For every baby animal, the first days, weeks and months are the most challenging. They face their steepest learning curve precisely when they're at their most vulnerable. But nature has come up with endless ingenious strategies to help these youngsters beat the odds and make it to adulthood alive.

Life: First Steps

LIFE: FIRST STEPS follows biologist Patrick Aryee (Attenborough's Life Stories) and an adorable cast of characters as they face their ultimate test. From their first steps, our tiny heroes overcome each new challenge, exploring the survival strategies and the devotion of animal parents determined to help their young reach adulthood.

SUSPICIONS OF MR. WHICHER - Fridays at 8pm

Crime Drama - Jack Whicher, a tenacious detective who left the Metropolitan Police under mysterious circumstances is looking to pursue a new career as a private investigator agent in Victorian England.

The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher: The Murder at Road Hill House

In his new role, he investigates crimes that take him on his own journey of escape and discovery. Whicher's investigations lead him into dangerous areas uncovering dark secrets. The premiere episode is based on true events. The Murder At Road Hill House - Scotland Yard Detective Inspector Jack Whicher is sent to rural Wiltshire to investigate the horrific murder of a three-year-old boy.

Read more about the true crime...

Jonathan Whicher and the Road Hill House Murder

Murder at Road Hill House: The Original ‘Whodunnit’



FIRST TEAM - Fridays at 9:30pm

Britcom series - First Team is a comedy that follows three young football (soccer) players at a fictional Premier League team.

First Team

Sitcom following the mostly off-the-pitch misadventures of three young football (soccer) players at a fictional Premier League club. The stories focus on their friendship, and these boys from around the world are far less proficient with women, money and social media than they are at scoring goals. The players find themselves struggling with their mercurial Italian manager Cesare, the team's eccentric American Chairman, resident hard-man Petey Brooks and ineffectual coach Chris Booth.

ORPHAN BLACK - Fridays at 10pm

Science Fiction Thriller - A streetwise hustler is pulled into a compelling conspiracy after witnessing the suicide of a girl who looks just like her.

Orphan Black-The Premiere Episode

Sarah Manning, a British con artist living in Toronto, witnesses the suicide of a woman, who just so happens to look like her twin. When Sarah decides to steal her identity, she discovers that she is a clone, that she has many 'sister' clones spread throughout North America and Europe that are all part of an illegal human cloning experiment, and that someone is plotting to kill them and her.



HOPE STREET - Saturdays at 8pm Beginning April 22nd

Crime Drama - Follow Inspector Finn O'Hare, Sergeant Marlene Pettigrew, and the team as they investigate crime in the small coastal town of Port Devine in Northern Ireland.

Hope Street

The sleepy seaside town of Port Devine, on the Northern Ireland coast is shaken up by the mysterious arrival of English Detective Constable Leila Hussain. The residents want to know why she's come, but only Inspector Finn O'Hare knows the reason Leila's been transferred, and he's keeping it to himself. Together they focus on investigating crime with Port Devine's police department, and try to keep Leila's dangerous past from catching up with her.

LA OTRA MIRADA - Saturdays at 10pm Beginning April 15th

Drama - The story of a group of brave young women in a finishing school during the 1920s.

La Otra Mirada

Set in 1920s Seville, where Teresa, a woman with a mysterious past, flees to a young girls' academy with a secret goal related to the academy itself. This series portrays the journey of brave women finding their own voice.

NEW DISCOVERIES

TANZANIA: THE ROYAL TOUR - Tues April 4th, 11pm

Documentary - In this latest Royal Tour, Peter Greenberg travels through Tanzania with the country’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Tanzania: The Royal Tour

For an entire week, the President became the ultimate guide, relating stories of the often hidden gems of Tanzania, along with its rich history, culture, environment, food and music. Destinations include Zanzibar, Dar es Salaam, Mt. Kilimanjaro, and a safari adventure -- over land.

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: THE MOVEMENT AND THE MADMAN - Wed April 5th, 10pm

The Movement and the “Madman” shows how two antiwar protests in the fall of 1969 — the largest the country had ever seen — pressured President Nixon to cancel what he called his “madman” plans for a massive escalation of the U.S. war in Vietnam, including a threat to use nuclear weapons. At the time, protestors had no idea how influential they could be and how many lives they may have saved.

AMER EXP: The Movement and The Madman

Told through remarkable archival footage and firsthand accounts from movement leaders, Nixon administration officials, historians, and others, the film explores how the leaders of the antiwar movement mobilized disparate groups from coast to coast to create two massive protests that changed history.

CARBON FARMING: A Climate Solution Under Our Feet - Thurs April 20th, 10pm

Documentary - Carbon Farming: A Climate Solution Under Our Feet offers viewers insights on the possibilities of carbon farming and its potential benefits to the environment.

Carbon Farming

Carbon farming, also called regenerative agriculture, is a revolutionary method that traps carbon from the air into the ground to produce nutritious food. Instead of tilling and using agrochemicals, farmers let the natural ecosystem do the work.

THE EARTHSHOT PRIZE 2022 - Thur April 20th, 11pm

From inspiring leaders, passionate activists and brilliant innovators to forward-thinking cities and countries making a real difference, learn about the extraordinary Finalists of The Earthshot Prize from 2022.

Celebrating the 15 global finalists and five winners of the second annual Earthshot Prize, a global environmental prize founded by Prince William and the Royal Foundation to spotlight and scale groundbreaking solutions to environmental challenges.

HOW SABA KEPT SINGING - Wed April 26th, 10pm

Documentary - A survivor of Auschwitz returns to explore his past, and unlocks a secret.

How Saba Kept Singing

Musician David “Saba” Wisnia believed that he survived the horrors of Auschwitz by entertaining the Nazi guards with his beautiful singing voice. Join David and his grandson Avi as the pair embark on a journey exploring the mystery of Saba’s past.

THE TWINNING REACTION - Thurs April 27th at 8pm

Documentary - An inside look at the dangers of medical arrogance and the enduring bonds of twinship.

TWINNING REACTION

The Twinning Reaction gives voice to the unwitting subjects of an infamous American scientific experiment: the 1960s Neubauer-Bernard study of separated twins. Told from the perspective of the identical twins and triplets who were secretly split up in infancy and studied by psychoanalysts for decades, the documentary examines the traumatic, long-term effects of the separations — and continuing deception — on the twins and their adoptive families. The film tracks one set of twins as they obtain their own twin-study data, which facilitates important revelations and new discoveries.

NEW EPISODES OF YOUR FAVORITE SHOWS

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S POIROT - Monday 9pm

The famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, puts his skills to work as he travels the world solving difficult crimes. He relies on his trusty sidekicks and a limited amount of clues, to get the job done.

He's the most-watched sleuth in the history of PBS's Mystery! David Suchet stars as the dapper, diminutive Belgian who solves the most serpentine cases with the sharpest of minds and the driest of wits. Set in the Art Deco elegance of 1930s England, each mysterious adventure is a treat for the eyes and the intellect. Season 6 promises more intrigue with the most dysfunctional families, mysterious murders, a case of kleptomania and freak accidents.

RICK STEVES THE ART OF EUROPE - Monday 11pm

This 6-part series is the culmination of Rick showcasing Europe's great art and architecture on public television for three decades.

Rick Steves' Art of Europe

This ambitious series sweeps through the span of European art history weaving the greatest masterpieces into a fascinating story that's both entertaining and inspiring. Climbing deep into prehistoric tombs on remote Scottish isles, summiting Michelangelo's magnificent dome at the Vatican, waltzing through glittering French palaces, and pondering the genius of Picasso and Van Gogh, Rick does for art what he does for travel - makes it fun and accessible.

DEATH IN PARADISE - Tuesday 8pm

The sun-soaked, smash-hit whodunnit returns for more murder mysteries with a light touch and a warm heart. DI Neville Parker has more crimes to solve on the blissful island of Saint Marie.

In season 11 we finally get some answers about what's going on between DS Florence Cassell and DI Neville Parker. Florence and Neville and the rest of the team are back together – and the story of their possible romance and Florence's career future continues. Cases in this include a kidnapping that soon turns into a murder case, a body on a local golf course, a skydiver murdered in mid-air, undercover work, and more.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS - Wednesday 8pm

New episodes of Finding Your Roots premieres on WLRN!

Tune in as renowned scholar Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. guides influential guests into their roots, uncovering deep secrets, hidden identities and lost ancestors.

AND DON'T MISS THESE TWO CLASSIC SHOWS IN A NEW TIMESLOT

CAROL BURNETT - The Queen of comedy Carol Burnett can now be found at 6pm on Saturdays beginning April 1st

DOC MARTIN - The doctor you love to hate is moving his office hours to 9pm on Saturdays starting April 22nd .

