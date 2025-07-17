It’s Christmas in July!

9pm Saturday SCROOGED - 1988 PG-13 Comedy/Drama

In this comedic twist on Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," a TV Executive is forced into a supernatural time warp on Christmas Eve, thanks to his own cynical and selfish ways.

Scrooged

Bill Murray plays Frank Cross, a cutthroat TV executive whose relentless ambition and gruff demeanor have cost him the love of his life, Claire Phillips. On Christmas Eve, Frank's firing of a lowly staff member sets off a chain of supernatural events, as he's visited by a trio of ghosts who force him to confront his past and reconsider his ways.

Stars Billy Murray, Carol Kane, Karen Allen, Joh Forsythe and Robert Mitchum.

TRIVIA



Bill Murray falling on his way out of the restaurant was a genuine accident. Apparently, it was due to the stairs still being wet, after splashing the waiter with water, that caused him to lose his footing.

When the Ghost of Christmas Present (Carol Kane) grabbed Bill Murray's lip, she tore it so badly that filming was halted for several days.

Sam Kinison was supposed to play the Ghost of Christmas past. Now that would've been a scream!



