Discover What Goes On Behind The Scenes At Madame Tussauds

8pm Sunday MADAME TUSSAUDS: THE FULL WAX - Documentary

There's only one way to really know you've made it as a celebrity - and that's to be immortalised in wax. Once you've been installed into the hallowed halls of the 200-year old Madame Tussauds, you can be sure the public adore you... at least while you remain on display. For the first time in its long history, the business opens its doors to reveal exactly what goes into working out who's hot and who's not.

Madame Tussaud's: The Full Wax

The Full Wax was filmed across a year at Madame Tussauds' London and Blackpool locations, this documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at the world famous tourist attraction, following the creation and launch of some of their latest wax figures, including Little Mix and Dan TDM. The program reveals how staff decides which celebrities and pop culture icons should be given their own wax doppelgangers, and the work that goes into creating them.

9pm NOVA - YOUR BRAIN: PERCEPTION DECEPTION - Science - Neuroscientists discover the tricks and shortcuts the brain takes to help us survive.

NOVA Your Brain: Perception Deception

Is what you see real? Join neuroscientist Heather Berlin on a quest to understand how your brain shapes your reality, and why you can’t always trust what you perceive. Learn the surprising tricks and shortcuts the brain takes to help us survive.

