A New Life For Once Abandoned Villages

8pm Monday HELP! WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE - Reality / Lifestyle

All across Europe thousands of ancient villages stand forgotten and frozen in time. Whole communities are crumbling into the ground after their owners passed away and the younger generations moved to the bright lights of the big city. But now these ghost villages are being brought back to life.

In this series, HELP! WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE, we follow the brave Brits on a mission to restore these villages and hamlets in France, Spain, Italy and Portugal to their former glory.

HELP!..WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE

In this episode, an unexpected delivery causes chaos at a medieval French village. In Italy, Francesca and Carl start a new project, and in France, Paul and Yip begin the demolition work on their ancient cottages.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!