A Night of Spectacular Music Performances

Grammy nominated blues/rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa returns with Tales of Time, a live concert filmed and album recorded over two nights at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

Tales of Time is a live performance of Joe Bonamassa's studio album Time Clocks, a massive musical endeavor filmed in August 2022 at Colorado's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The event highlights the blues-rock icon in his best, performing raw and rocking tunes while pushing the genre's boundaries with his ensemble of superb players. With his unique blues-rock technique and flair, Bonamassa's virtuoso guitar style raises the evening's performance to the highest level. The Red Rocks visual extravaganza is enhanced by the stunning imagery of the show's backdrop, which showcases the brilliance of the live music.

Guitar legend Carlos Santana performs live at US Festival Labor Day Weekend 1982.

Enjoy the electrifying experience of an important moment in music history when Santana took the stage at the US Festival in San Bernardino, California, on Labor Day Weekend in 1982. It was a transformative event in a long and illustrious career that featured the hits “Black Magic Woman,” Gypsy Queen,” and “Oye Como Va,” and many more.

This classic performance was recorded on Marvin Gaye’s first European Tour in 1976.

We feature the classic performance of soulful singer and songwriter Marvin Gaye in his first European Tour in 1976. Filmed in Amsterdam before a sell-out audience, this show was one of his rare live performances captured on film.

Marvin Gaye was a soulful singer and composer who not only had enormous skill that elevated him to a higher level, but also a social conscience that advocated for change.

This timeless performance was captured during Marvin Gaye's first European tour in 1976, and it shows the soul singer at his peak. This show, filmed in front of a sold-out audience at Amsterdam's Edenhalle Concert Hall, was one of the rare live performances captured on film. There are 23 famous songs on the show, including "You're a Wonderful One," "You," and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

