Love always finds a way

9pm Saturday - LETTERS TO JULIET 2010 PG – Romantic comedy

A journey to Italy reveals a mystery as an aspiring writer discovers a 50-year-old letter igniting her mission to unite the author with her long-lost love.

While visiting Verona, Italy, with her busy fiancé, a young woman named Sophie visits a wall where the heartbroken leave notes to Shakespeare's tragic heroine, Juliet Capulet. Finding one such letter from 1957, Sophie decides to write to its now elderly author, Claire played by Vanessa Redgrave. Inspired by Sophie's actions, Claire sets out to find her long-lost lover, accompanied by her disapproving grandson and Sophie.

