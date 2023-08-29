An In-Depth Look At The Brilliant, Ambitious, Charismatic and Complicated Writer

9pm Thursday HEMINGWAY – A Ken Burns and Lynn Novick Documentary that explores the life and work of the legendary writer and his enduring influence on literature and culture.

Hemingway 102

Interweaving his eventful biography — a life lived at the ultimately treacherous nexus of art, fame, and celebrity — with carefully selected excerpts from his iconic short stories, novels, and non-fiction, the series reveals the brilliant, ambitious, charismatic, and complicated man behind the myth, and the art he created.

PART 2

THE AVATAR (1929-1944) Hemingway, having achieved a level of fame rarely seen in the literary world, settles in Key West with Pauline Pfeiffer but can’t stay put for long. He reports on the Spanish Civil War and begins a tempestuous romance with Martha Gellhorn.

