Discover An Army of 8,000 Warriors Built for An Eternity

9pm Sunday NOVA - EMPEROR’S GHOST ARMY – Science Documentary

Nova examines of how thousands to terracotta soldiers in Qin dynasty were created.

In central China, a vast underground mausoleum conceals a life-size terracotta army of cavalry, infantry, horses, chariots, weapons, administrators, acrobats, and musicians, all built to serve China's first emperor, Qin Shi Huang Di, in the afterlife. Lost and forgotten for over 2,200 years, this clay army, 8,000-strong, stands poised to help the First Emperor rule again beyond the grave.

10pm WHEN DISASTER STRIKES - Documentary

A series about the race to save lives and restore hope in the aftermath of horrific natural disasters.

See the mechanics of disaster relief from the heroes responding on the ground. Government leaders, humanitarians and survivors tell their extraordinary personal stories of determination and hope.

A unique look at the mechanics of disaster assistance, exposing remarkable stories of bravery and optimism as international organizations respond to one global crisis after another. Personal stories of drive and resilience emerge from unheralded community heroes to humanitarians bringing vital skills from around the world to government officials guiding their communities through enormous disasters.

A PERFECT STORM: MOZAMBIQUE – Hear the extraordinary story of bravery and hope after Cyclone Idai strikes Mozambique. The world races to help rescue and support survivors from flooding on a biblical scale.

