One of America's Most Mythic and Heartbreaking Tales

9pm Thursday THE AMERICAN BUFFALO: A STORY OF RESILIENCE - Documentary Series

The American Buffalo, a new two-part, four-hour series, takes viewers on a journey through more than 10,000 years of North American history and across some of the continent’s most iconic landscapes, tracing the animal’s evolution, significance to the Great Plains, near demise, and relationship to the Indigenous People of North America.

The American Buffalo: A Film by Ken Burns

This film is a biography of the continent’s most magnificent species, an improbable, shaggy beast that nonetheless has found itself at the center of many of our nation’s most thrilling, mythic, and sometimes-heartbreaking tales. It is a quintessentially American story, filled with a diverse cast of fascinating characters. But it is also a morality tale encompassing two important and historically significant lessons that resonate today.

On the one hand, the startling swiftness of the near extinction of the species in the late 19th century––as the slaughter on the Great Plains reached unbelievable heights, the number of bison collapsed from 30 to 50 million to a few hundred, and the Native Americans who depended on the animal for existence found their own futures imperiled––represents one of the most dramatic examples of our ability to destroy the natural world.

But the other, lesser-known half of our story––of the people who set out to save the species from extermination, and how they did it––provides compelling proof that we are equally capable of pulling back from the brink of environmental catastrophe, if we set our minds to it. The least-known portion of the American buffalo’s history is what happened after Americans realized that they had almost terminated the animal’s existence. Today there are more than 350,000 buffalo in the United States, most of them descendants of 77 animals from five founding herds at the start of the 20th century. This story is as dramatic and riveting as the tale of the buffalo’s demise, and equally full of unforgettable characters.





WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video Appfor free now!