Tips For Planning The Ultimate Christmas Feast

9pm Thursday MARY BERRY’S ULITMATE CHRISTMAS – Reality/Cooking

British home cook Mary Berry prepares the ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings; chefs Angela Hartnett and Monica Galetti share favorite festive recipes; Mary and television host Rylan try to convert some children to Brussels sprouts.

Planning is Mary's top tip for a successful and enjoyable day and here she shares her definitive recipes perfected over 50 years. Mary will begin her festive feast with a deliciously simple stilton and sage mini scone canape, followed by her traditional Christmas feast including her lemon and herb roast turkey with all the trimmings. Her crispy roast potatoes, honey-glazed carrots and parsnips, ruby red cabbage and apricot and chestnut stuffing all complimented by turkey gravy. To complete the meal, Mary is joined by friend and TV host Rylan as they visit a ‘pick your own’ vegetable farm where they cook up Brussels sprouts with peas and cashews to try and convert some Brussels hating kids.

Mary will also be joined by some chef friends who share festive recipes from their own heritage.

To create the perfect table setting, Mary also shows us how to create a sustainable and cost-conscious center piece from foraged greenery.

Recipes Include:



Beverage - Rylan's Festive Fizz

Appetizer - Christmas Stilton and Sage Canape

Entree - Lemon and Thyme Roast Turkey

Dessert - The Very Best Trifle

