Tips For Planning The Ultimate Christmas Feast
Much-loved British home cook Mary Berry is joined by some famous friends for her ultimate Christmas feast, packed with tips to plan and get ahead for the big day.
9pm Thursday MARY BERRY’S ULITMATE CHRISTMAS – Reality/Cooking
British home cook Mary Berry prepares the ultimate Christmas feast with all the trimmings; chefs Angela Hartnett and Monica Galetti share favorite festive recipes; Mary and television host Rylan try to convert some children to Brussels sprouts.
Planning is Mary's top tip for a successful and enjoyable day and here she shares her definitive recipes perfected over 50 years. Mary will begin her festive feast with a deliciously simple stilton and sage mini scone canape, followed by her traditional Christmas feast including her lemon and herb roast turkey with all the trimmings. Her crispy roast potatoes, honey-glazed carrots and parsnips, ruby red cabbage and apricot and chestnut stuffing all complimented by turkey gravy. To complete the meal, Mary is joined by friend and TV host Rylan as they visit a ‘pick your own’ vegetable farm where they cook up Brussels sprouts with peas and cashews to try and convert some Brussels hating kids.
Mary will also be joined by some chef friends who share festive recipes from their own heritage.
To create the perfect table setting, Mary also shows us how to create a sustainable and cost-conscious center piece from foraged greenery.
Recipes Include:
- Beverage - Rylan's Festive Fizz
- Appetizer - Christmas Stilton and Sage Canape
- Entree - Lemon and Thyme Roast Turkey
- Dessert - The Very Best Trifle
