Exploring The Family History of Actors Valerie Bertinelli and Brendan Fraser

8pm Thursday FINDING YOUR ROOTS History/Culture

Join Henry Louis Gates Jr. as he investigates celebrities' genealogical history. They learn about links to famous/infamous people, uncover secrets, and share their emotional journey with viewers. DNA diagnosticians use genetic coding to trace bloodlines and occasionally disprove long-held beliefs.



Forever Young – Henry Louis Gates, Jr. meets Valerie Bertinelli and Brendan Fraser—two actors who found fame when they were young and lived their lives in the limelight, cut off from their roots. Each discovers ancestors who paved the way for their success.

9pm CITIZEN HEARST: American Experience – Documentary

Explore the life of William Randolph Hearst, the pioneering media mogul and inspiration for Orson Welles' Citizen Kane.

American Experience Citizen Hearst

Citizen Hearst traces the 125-year Hearst media empire, which included 28 newspapers, a movie studio, a syndicated wire service, radio stations and 13 magazines. See how Hearst influenced the media’s role in American life and politics.

Get a glimpse behind the glass walls of the Hearst Tower, featuring interviews with top magazine and fashion editors of Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Esquire and Town & Country, among others, while also traveling to San Simeon, Calif., for unprecedented access to the Hearst Castle and interviews with Hearst family members.



