In The Woods of Midsomer Strange Things Are Happening

9pm Tuesday MIDSOMER MURDERS – Crime Drama

Wild Harvest - When wealthy farmer Martin Strickland is covered in truffle oil and mauled to death by a wild boar, the investigation leads to the restaurant Wyvern House and its tyrannical celebrity chef, Ruth Cameron.

Midsomer Murders- Wild Harvest

In the woods of Midsomer Wyvern, DCI John Barnaby and DS Charlie Nelson investigate the death of local farmer Martin Strickland, who was discovered tied to a tree and killed by wild animals. The body was discovered by Lizzy Thornfield, who lives in a little cottage in the woods. Strickland's wife Camilla stated that he went out at night because there had recently been a theft of truffles valued at £10,000. She also tells Barnaby that he frequently argued with people, most recently with chef Ruth Cameron and her husband Johnny Linklater, who run Malvern House, a luxury restaurant that was previously Strickland's family home. He was also having an affair with Angela Linklater, a local pub owner who claimed Camilla threatened her with a firearm a few months earlier. Strickland may have been estate planning, and it’s later revealed that he has left everything to his daughter Amy but nothing to Camille. Amy, on the other hand, dies shortly after eating hemlock, which is mistaken for wild celery in the restaurant's kitchen. Barnaby quickly learns that the poison was intended for someone else, and that the killer will undoubtedly try again.

