A Deadly Double Life For A Biscuit Baron

9pm Tuesday MIDSOMER MURDERS – Crime Drama

The Killings of Copenhagen – When the boss of Calder's Biscuit Company is murdered in Copenhagen, Barnaby and Nelson join forces with two female Danish detectives and discover Eric Calder had more linking him to Copenhagen than just his famous Golden Clusters.

Midsomer Murders: The Killings of Copenhagen

Midsomer biscuit tycoon Eric Calder stays at a hotel located at the large City Hall Square during a visit to Copenhagen. He receives and opens what appears to be an empty biscuit tin. However, he becomes dizzy, and after an attempt to wash his hands, he falls down dead.

As the goods were sent from Midsomer, Danish detective Birgitte Poulsen asks Barnaby to investigate. DCI Barnaby and DS Nelson start their investigation at home, but when a second body ends up at a Danish biscuit factory in a shipment from Midsomer, they have to take a flight across the North Sea. Barnaby is in a hurry to finish because his wife Sarah is nearing her due date. Barnaby, Nelson, and their Danish counterparts uncover a second life for the first victim in Copenhagen, one that circles back to Midsomer. They arrive too late to stop two more murders, but triumph in the end.

