Exploring Black Spirituality In Sermon and Song

8pm Thursday GOSPEL – Docuseries

Explore the origins of Black gospel music, which coming out of slavery, blending with the blues heritage, and skyrocketed to new heights during the Great Migration. From Mahalia to Kirk Franklin, gospel music has emerged as the primary form of African American religious expression throughout the last century, providing a soundtrack of healing and elevation to people on the front lines of protest and change.

Gospel-The New Documentary from Henry Louis Gates Jr.

The new docuseries GOSPEL, by acclaimed scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr., delves into the rich history of Black spirituality via sermon and song. Musical styles change, but gospel music has always provided power, courage, and wisdom from the pulpit to the choir lofts on any given Sunday. The series highlights how, from the blues to hip hop, African Americans have been the driving force of sonic innovation for over a century.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!