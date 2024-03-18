The Worlds of Miniature Dollhouses and Real Houses Collide with Murder

9pm Tuesday MIDSOMER MURDERS – Crime Drama

The worlds of miniature dollhouses and real houses collide when a prolific real-estate agent, and womanizer, Alexander Beauvoisin is shot in front of a crowd as he delivers a speech at the unveiling of a new dollhouse collection at the Midsomer Museum of the Family. As soon as Barnaby and Winter begin to investigate, it doesn’t take long to discover that Alexander wasn’t as well thought of as he may have had them believe. The victim had no small number of enemies: he was an unpopular landlord, an estranged husband with a new lover, and a party to a manslaughter case years ago.

