Uncovering the Family Histories of Actors LeVar Burton and Wes Studi

8pm Thursday FINDING YOUR ROOTS History/Culture

Fathers and Sons - Actors LeVar Burton and Wes Studi, two men who grew up without their fathers, explore their family histories.

Finding Your Roots 1003

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. meets actors LeVar Burton and Wes Studi—two men who grew up without their fathers, haunted by questions about entire branches of their family trees. With only a handful of clues to guide him, Gates uncovers stories his guests have long wanted to hear, introducing them to ancestors whose names they’ve never known-—and revealing their connections to key moments in history.

9pm Thursday HEMINGWAY – Documentary series

A Ken Burns and Lynn Novick Documentary - Explore the life and work of the legendary writer and his enduring influence on literature and culture.

Hemingway: A Film by Ken Burns & Lynn Novick

Hemingway, a three-part, six-hour documentary film examines the visionary work and the turbulent life of Ernest Hemingway, one of the greatest and most influential writers America has ever produced. Interweaving his eventful biography — a life lived at the ultimately treacherous nexus of art, fame, and celebrity — with carefully selected excerpts from his iconic short stories, novels, and non-fiction, the series reveals the brilliant, ambitious, charismatic, and complicated man behind the myth, and the art he created.

In part 1, A WRITER (1899-1929) Hemingway, yearning for adventure, volunteers for the Red Cross during World War I. He marries Hadley Richardson and moves to Paris, publishes The Sun Also Rises and finds critical and commercial success with his second novel, A Farewell to Arms.

