A Look at the Highs and Lows of the Royal Family Over Seven Decades.

8pm Monday REAL CROWN: INSIDE THE HOUSE OF WINDSOR Documentary

Spanning over six decades of British history, this epic family saga offers behind-the-scenes revelations and intimate insights into the stories we think we know – the celebrations, tragedies and scandals that made headlines around the world – alongside the assassinations, bomb plots and kidnappings that are an intrinsic part of royal life.

What really goes on inside the House of Windsor?

Told in present tense and full of unexpected bombshells, THE REAL CROWN: INSIDE THE HOUSE OF WINDSOR is the story of a family that has lived under intense public scrutiny their entire lives. Prince Harry recently described it as akin to living in The Truman Show. Like most families, the royal family has had to deal with crises – feuds, heartbreak, sibling rivalries, affairs, divorces and deaths. But they also have had to face assassination attempts, kidnappings, tabloid scandals and terrorist bombs.

David Secombe/CAMERA PRESS/David Secombe SPECIAL PRICE. HM the Queen opening correspondence at her desk in the blue drawing room at Buckingham Palace. March 1991.

Across the last seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II steered them through each and every one of these predicaments. With her reign now ended, THE REAL CROWN captures the powerful real-life human drama of the greatest remaining dynasty in Europe.

PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo/Alamy Stock Photo / https://www.alamy.com 2K3JCCG File photo dated 01/07/69 of Queen Elizabeth II formally investing her son Prince Charles with the Coronet of the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Caernarfon castle. Issue date: Tuesday September 27, 2022.

In this episode, Love and Duty – it’s the 1970’s and Britain is in the grip of a fuel crisis, strikes and inflation. Against this backdrop, Prince Charles is to be installed as Prince of Wales, the first step on his journey to becoming king. But it is a path fraught with danger.

