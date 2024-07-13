Follow the adventures of the Vespa driving, wine making nun who has a knack for solving crimes

9pm Monday SISTER BONIFACE – Crime Drama

Don’t Try This at Home - Great Slaughter plays host to the summer roadshow of kids' TV show "Jolly Roger," much to the annoyance of editor Dinah Morgan; Dinah is soon discovered smothered on set during a live show; Sister Boniface is called to investigate.

Sister Boniface Mysteries - The Second Season

The children's TV show Jolly Roger comes to Great Slaughter to record a roadshow episode. Dinah Morgan, the tyrannical old-fashioned program editor, returns from three months on the jury, upset with producer Fliss Forsyth and the direction she has taken with the show. When Morgan is found dead from poisoning, Forsyth and the show's three presenters, ex-soldier Jono Hardy, ventriloquist Danny Lemon, and former circus performer Sandy Shanks, become Sam's primary suspects. Sister Boniface discovers a button and some human hair and a witness to the murder, but it is Poopdeck Pete, the shows parrot who has escaped his cage following an attempt on his life.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!