Opening Doors to Highclere Castle

10pm Wednesday HIGHCLERE BEHIND THE SCENES Documentary

Follow the highs and lows of the current Lord and Lady Carnarvon and their loyal staff, offering exclusive access to Highclere Castle as they strive to make this year the estate’s most profitable to date, with a busy calendar of events both home and away.

Highclere: Behind the Scenes

After almost three years of closures due to the pandemic, the renowned house and gardens are opening their doors for Easter. With running costs of approximately $12,600 USD a day this family-owned estate needs a good start to their busy season to recoup losses, and it’s all hands-on deck for the small team. Lady Carnarvon becomes an unexpected tour guide for some Americans who have turned up expecting a private tour of the famous castle. Head butler Luis, used to serving royalty and VIPs, mans the drinks and ice cream kiosk on one of the hottest days of spring. Chauffeur Paul prepares the family's vintage 1936 Rolls Royce for display while estate manager John organizes an egg hunt. Will the busiest weekend of the spring pay off for Lord and Lady Carnarvon and their dedicated team?





