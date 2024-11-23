Mystery lovers unite! London's greatest detective duo returns.

Thursday MISS SCARLET AND THE DUKE Crime Drama

Get ready for an all-day marathon of Miss Scarlet and the Duke. This binge worthy critically acclaimed series is full of wit, wisdom, and mystery! Join Eliza and the Duke as they unravel the tangled threads of Victorian London's underworld.



3pm Ep 1 – Elysium - Season 4 opens with Eliza in charge of Nash & Sons and her personal relationship with The Duke is building toward a looming decision.

4pm Ep 2 - Six Feet Under – When a close friend of Mr. Potts is murdered, Eliza finds herself investigating the dark and macabre world of Victorian undertakers.

5:30pm Ep 3 - Origins - The story of how it all began. It’s twelve years earlier and Duke and Eliza meet for the very first time.

6:30pm Ep 4 - The Diamond Feather - Things are going well for Eliza until a familiar face shows up to question her role at Nash & Sons. Meanwhile, Duke receives an offer that brings their relationship to a crisis point.

8pm Ep 5 - The Calling - Eliza and Nash are still struggling to work together when an explosive case takes them into a cutthroat industry where people will kill to keep their secrets.

PBS

9:30pm Ep 6 - The Fugitive - Eliza is on the trail of a fugitive who is charged with murder. She must find him before the police do or risk losing everything.



