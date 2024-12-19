A Scandalous Royal Awakening

9pm Saturday MRS. BROWN – (1997) PG – Drama

MRS BROWN

In 1863, Scottish servant John Brown is summoned to court with the task of coaxing Queen Victoria back into public life after two years of seclusion. However, the plan succeeds a little too well. Brown's unorthodox methods and candid demeanor quickly raise eyebrows among the Royal Family, politicians, and the press. As Brown assumes control over the Queen's daily routine, addressing her with the familiar term "woman," tensions escalate, testing the boundaries of court protocol and loyalty.



