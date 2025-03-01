Celebrate a Century of Soundtrack Magic

8:30p Saturday - HENRY MANICINI 100 AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL – Performance

The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and special guests celebrate the centennial birthday of legendary composer Henry Mancini.

Great Performances: Henry Mancini 100 at the Hollywood Bowl

Join the centennial celebration of legendary composer Henry Mancini, hosted by Jeff Goldblum. This spectacular concert showcases performances by an all-star lineup, including Cynthia Erivo, Michael Bublé, Dave Koz, and Monica Mancini, the composer's talented daughter. The program also goes behind the scenes of the recording of the 100th anniversary album featuring John Williams, Arturo Sandoval, Herbie Hancock, Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Philharmonic, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, James Galway and the last televised appearance of the late Quincy Jones. The album includes Baby Elephant Walk – Encore, now nominated for a 2024 Grammy Award for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A capella.

Supplementing the concert are interviews with stars from Mancini-scored movies, archival footage and still photos. The 20-time Grammy Award-winning composer of songs and scores ranging from Moon River and The Pink Panther appeared regularly on the Bowl’s stage, conducting 29 times. A four-time Academy Award winner, Mancini scored over 125 movie and television themes including such classics as Breakfast at Tiffanys, The Pink Panther, Days of Wine and Roses, Victor Victoria, Charade and Two for the Road.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!