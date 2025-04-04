Back to Back Killer Thrillers!

8pm Monday BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES – Crime Drama

The Black Widower - Ray has created 'Lord of the Ringz Tours', tailored for non-English speaking tourists. However, not too long afterwards, his wife Debbie is found dead under a giant foam spider, poisoned with spider venom.

Brokenwood Mysteries 301

The Frog and Cheetah's publican, Ray Neilson, has branched into tourism with his 'Lord of the Ringz Tours'. But when Ray's wife is discovered dead under a giant foam spider, things get 'mirky'. Especially when the cause of death is revealed to be from New Zealand's only native venomous spider - the Katipo. But if it was, how did one spider administer ten times the lethal dose?

9:30 pm DCI BANKS – Crime Drama

Tenacious and stubborn DCI Alan Banks unravels disturbing murder mysteries aided by his young assistants, DS Annie Cabbot and DI Helen Morton.

DCI Banks - The Series Premiere

Aftermath What lies behind the door of number 27 The Hill? A routine `domestic' call out to the house leads to a policeman's murder, the prime suspect grievously injured and a shocking discovery. Five young girls have gone missing, and the lair of the serial rapist and killer has been discovered, but only four bodies are found. However, the suspect is in a coma, and the ambitious DS Annie Cabbot wants to know why.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!