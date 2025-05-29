Enjoy Joe Bonamassa’s Rockin' Red Rocks Performance!

JOE BONAMASSA: TALES OF TIME - Performance

Airs Sunday June 1st at 8:30pm & Thursday June 5 at 7:30pm



Blues-rock guitar legend Joe Bonamassa, a four-time Grammy nominee, takes the stage at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater for Tales of Time, a live concert filmed and recorded over two unforgettable nights.

Tales of Time is a live performance of Joe Bonamassa's studio album, Time Clocks, a sprawling musical undertaking filmed in August 2022 at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. The show features the blues-rock superstar in peak form, performing raw and rocking tunes, pushing the boundaries of the genre with his band of superb musicians. Bonamassa’s virtuoso guitar style, with his unique blues-rock technique and flair, elevates the evening's performance to the highest level. The visual spectacle of the Red Rocks is complemented by the incredible imagery of the show's backdrop, which highlights the brilliance of the live music.

