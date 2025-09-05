Grapes of Discontent

8pm Friday UNDER THE VINES – Drama

When a disbarred London lawyer and the socialite Australian stepdaughter of a late New Zealand vintner inherit his estate, they disagree on how to proceed from the minute they first meet.

Under the Vines

Socialite Daisy Munroe heads to New Zealand for a vacation at her deceased stepfather’s winery, which she intends to sell. She's unaware the vineyard has a co-owner: grumpy lawyer Louis Oakley, who also travels to New Zealand to escape his troubles. Despite neither having done a hard day’s work and both despising the other, they must make the vineyard successful so they can sell and part ways.

