Follow the stories of those who were born in the wake of a global tragedy

8pm Thursday - GENERATION 9/11 - Documentary

An estimated 108 unborn children lost their fathers in the attacks. The film follows this group of teenagers, weaving together various milestones in their lives, such as their first day of school, the first time the absence of their father was felt, and how they learned about how their father died.

Generation 9/11 is an intimate film driven by the stories and personalities of its protagonists, who were born in the wake of a global tragedy which, for them, was also deeply personal. But it is also the story an entire generation that has been shaped by the attacks and their aftermath.

Experiencing the world through their eyes we get a visceral sense of how "Generation 9/11" is making the move into adulthood, firm in their belief that things can be changed for the better, and that it is their duty to do so.

