10pm Friday CAPTIVATED - Psychological Thriller

A single mother struggling to provide for her son, is approached by a wealthy man offering her better opportunity. It seems like a win, but the offer proves to be too good to be true.

Captivated

Rachel, a cash strapped single mom, takes a dream job from Elliot, a wealthy client who showers her and her son Liam with gifts and kindness. As they settle into his seemingly perfect world, Rachel begins to suspect his true motives.

Captivated follows the story of a young, single mother, Rachel, and her young son, Liam. They’re on the poverty line, but she works all hours of the day as a cleaner to give him the best life she can. One day, her boss at the cleaning firm is approached by a businesswoman who says she’s acting for a wealthy client called Elliot. Her client observed Rachel working at a hotel where he’s a regular guest, and she asked if Rachel could clean for him exclusively. Better pay, fewer hours – it sounds too good to be true. Gradually, Elliot’s behavior towards Rachel and Liam becomes increasingly controlling. When suspicions are raised, Rachel starts to dig into his past, uncovering a dark and disturbing story from his childhood that explains his obsession with them. What ensues is a nail-biting thriller that asks the question: how far would you go to repair your past?

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!