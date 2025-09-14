Uncovering the Dark Inspirations Behind The Mystery Queen

8pm Thursday AGATHA CHRISTIE: LUCY WORSLEY ON THE MYSTERY QUEEN - Documentary

Historian Lucy Worsley explores the remarkable life of Agatha Christie, one of Britain's most successful novelists.

Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen

This 3 part series explores how Christie's haunted childhood, unconventional life, and mysterious 1926 disappearance influenced her writing. With the help of compelling characters and experts, Worsley reveals concealed secrets about the Queen of Crime

Through archival documents and interviews, Lucy gains an understanding of what facets of Agatha Christie's life inspired her to write fiction that would eventually become some of the most widely read writings in the English language. She also explores the ways in which Agatha Christie's writings were products of their time and inseparable from the turbulent age in which she lived.

8pm CAT AMONG PIGEONS - Lucy investigates the complex factors that shaped the dark imagination of a refined Devonshire lady, discovering family secrets and a childhood haunted by a sinister figure.

9pm DESTINATION UNKNOWN - Lucy investigates Agatha Christie's disappearance in 1926. She visits the key locations, and reveals connections between Agatha's experiences and her novels. She also uncovers new evidence about Agatha's mental health.

10pm UNFINISHED PORTRAIT - Lucy examines Agatha Christie's later life, and discovers how, amid the turbulent social and political change of the 1930s and 40s, newfound personal happiness ushered in a golden age for her writing.



