One Really Big Happy Family

9pm YOURS, MINE OURS – Romantic Comedy

Based on a true story, Yours, Mine and Ours, is inspired by the real-life experiences of Frank Beardsley, a widowed Coast Guard Admiral and Helen North, a widowed handbag designer who fall in love and marry, much to the dismay of his 8 and her 10 children.

YOURS MINE & OURS 2005

When Navy officer Frank Beardsley meets nurse Helen North there's an undeniable attraction although both are apprehensive about any potential romantic involvement, having recently lost their spouses leaving them responsible for raising ten children and eight children respectively. When they decide to wed, unconventionality turns into comedy. From finding a house big enough for all of them to learning to make 18 school lunches to coping with a son going off to war and an unexpected new addition to the family, this film attempts to blend two families into one and hopes to answer the question is bigger really better?

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!