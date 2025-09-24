An in-depth look at the complex and controversial life of Richard Nixon

9pm Thursday - NIXON - Documentary Unraveling the legacy of Richard Nixon, one of America's most ambitious and controversial presidents.

The enigmatic nature of the Nixon presidency combined comparatively progressive legislative initiatives with a flagrant abuse of presidential power and the public trust. Even today, decades after his death, Richard Nixon inspires divided passions in America. Nixon was a self-made man who rose from modest Quaker beginnings in California to the most powerful office in the world. His story is filled with unlikely successes — a staunch anti-communist, he improved U.S.-Soviet relations and surprised the world by opening up relations with Communist China. Some credit him with ending the war in Vietnam. But Nixon's career was ultimately undone by his own actions. He abused the power of the office, resigned in humiliation, and tainted the presidency in the process. Admired and reviled, loved, and hated, the man and his life continue to fascinate us.

