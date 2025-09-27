The Dirty Truth Behind the Clean Air Act

8pm Thursday CLEARING THE AIR: THE WAR ON SMOG – Documentary

War on Smog tells the story of this pivotal battle for clean air and the legislation it inspired.

American Experience: Clearing the Air- The War on Smog

In the summer of 1943, thick smog blanketed Los Angeles, causing burning eyes, lung irritation, and even nausea—some feared it was a chemical attack. As the crisis grew, crops withered, and suspicions turned to factory emissions. But Caltech chemist Arie Haagen-Smit discovered the true cause: sunlight reacting with car exhaust. Meanwhile, toxicologist Mary Amdur found that even low levels of air pollution could permanently damage lungs. Both faced backlash from industry, yet their findings fueled a growing public outcry. In 1963, that movement led to the Clean Air Act, a landmark in U.S. environmental policy.

