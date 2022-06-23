Terry Spencer | the Associated Press
Person Page
-
The third and final phase of jury selection for the parkland school shooter continues Thursday. Lawyers asked jurors more specific questions about themselves. Twenty jurors will be selected, that includes eight alternates.
-
Florida’s largest electricity provider has announced plans to eliminate its carbon emissions by 2045 by halting its fossil fuel usage and greatly increasing its reliance on solar energy, including using it to turn water into hydrogen to power its generating plants.
-
Rare normalcy returned to jury selection for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s penalty trial Tuesday, one day after his public defenders threatened to withdraw over the judge’s insistence that they proceed without a key member who had COVID-19.
-
The trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is inching forward as jury selection entered its second round this week.
-
About a block from the Surfside beachfront condominium tower that collapsed sits its sister building. It was erected a year later by the same company, using the same materials and a similar design.
-
A Florida nursing home descended into chaos as its temperatures rose after Hurricane Irma knocked out its air conditioning in 2017, leading to the...