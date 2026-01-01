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About The Documentary

"We are in the worst reading crisis in American history. It cuts across cultures, demographics, even economic disparities. And we now actually have the vaccine. We have to give kids a better shot at life."
James Patterson

Best-selling author James Patterson presents a revealing hour-long documentary exploring how the Science of Reading is transforming lives through effective reading instruction for elementary school students. The program examines the growing national focus on reading proficiency and early literacy, highlighting how research-based teaching methods are helping children become confident, capable readers.

The statistics are overwhelming. For more than half a century, students in the earliest years of education have struggled with reading proficiency. Today, a renewed focus on the Science of Reading and evidence-based literacy instruction is reshaping how reading is taught in American schools.

Educators have long been frustrated by a system that allowed students to progress through elementary school without reading at grade level. This documentary takes viewers inside real classrooms to show how proven literacy methods are helping children succeed by building the essential reading skills they need for life.

The film features Dr. Holly Lane of the University of Florida, who has spent more than two decades developing research-based approaches to teaching reading effectively. Her work began with professional development for educators, but quickly expanded when teachers sought practical classroom tools.

In response, the UFLI Foundations curriculum was developed by the University of Florida Literacy Institute. This research-driven literacy program is now used by school districts across the United States, providing educators with structured, effective reading instruction materials.

James Patterson visits a classroom at Cypress Trails Elementary
James Patterson visits a classroom at Cypress Trails Elementary

Ketterlinus Elementary School in St. Augustine, Florida, served as an early pilot site for this approach in 2020, during a time of major disruption in education. Principal Kathy Tucker led the implementation of a Science of Reading curriculum at this Title I school with determination and vision.

The results have been remarkable. Students who participated in the program are now demonstrating continued academic success as they advance into middle school, underscoring the long-term impact of strong foundational literacy skills.

This documentary highlights the powerful impact of evidence-based literacy instruction through interviews with teachers, parents, and students. Their first-hand experiences reveal how a focus on phonemic awareness and foundational reading skills is changing outcomes for young learners.

These stories include children with dyslexia, students from multilingual backgrounds, and learners in underserved communities—showing how the Science of Reading is helping close achievement gaps and create equitable opportunities for reading success.

The Production Team

The Reading Reboot Producers
The production team for The Reading Reboot, Chloe Barnett – Producer/Interviewer, Johanna Vega – Executive Producer, James Patterson – Host, Scott Barnett – Director

James Patterson
James Patterson is a best-selling author and holds the Guinness world record for the most #1 sellers on the New York Times bestsellers list. Originally from New York, James continues to publish novels including his signature Alex Cross series, now a TV show on Amazon Prime and more recently produced the Netflix film Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich based on his book from 2017 on the subject. James is an advocate for literacy and continues to use his philanthropy to support students, teachers and even booksellers. James worked with the team at Fuxion on the PBS children’s program Kid Stew, currently airing on APT affiliated stations, previously winning 8 Suncoast Emmy awards. James was recently nominated for a Suncoast Emmy Award this past year for his role as the host of The Reading Reboot.
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Scott Barnett
Scott Barnett is a producer and director with over 30 years of experience in documentary filmmaking, content creation, and commercial production. His recent work includes the 2024 Emmy-winning Women of the Watershed, highlighting women in Everglades conservation (APT, 85% carriage), and the two-time Emmy-winning Crossing Overtown, about Miami’s role in the Civil Rights movement (APT, 86% carriage). His earlier film, State of Rodeo—an Emmy nominee and Telly Award winner—aired on 75% of PBS affiliates via NETA. Scott also served as showrunner and field director for Kid Stew, created by James Patterson with South Florida PBS, earning 8 Suncoast Emmys and 76% APT carriage. Additional projects include Osceola’s Journey, Himmarshee, Midnight Basketball League, and a film on Miami-Dade’s RISE program.
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Johanna Vega
Johanna Vega is the Executive Producer of Fuxion, with an extensive background in film and TV production for over twenty years. Johanna is the Executive Producer of Women of the Watershed, Crossing Overtown, State of Rodeo, and was an Executive Producer on Kid Stew as well. Johanna is also a certified Yoga Instructor, as well as a Doctor of Ayurvedic Medicine and created a series of Ayurveda video content based on her travels in Kerala, India. Originally from Costa Rica, Johanna has worked with international clientele from all over the world including production supervision for clients including Verizon, Toyota, Pepsi, Winn Dixie, UNESCO with Juanes, Discovery Channel as well as recent work for Volkswagen with soccer stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe. She is also the Board Chair for Mujeres Latinas, a non-profit focused on mentoring and counseling for middle-grade Latina immigrants.
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Chloe Barnett 
Chloe Barnett won her first Suncoast Emmy award at the age of 19 with her film Women of the Watershed, currently airing on APT. Chloe is a co-producer of The Reading Reboot and conducted the interviews with the participants in the film. Chloe has been active in the area of conservation and was also selected as a Smithsonian Ambassador with the Museum of the American Latino. Chloe is currently working as a coordinator with the mentoring program Mujeres Latinas. She recently completed her thesis film called Who Cares for Mom? A film about maternal mortality produced in her final year at Florida International University.
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