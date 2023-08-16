© 2023 WLRN
Forecasters are watching three areas in the tropics, two could be named soon

Storm Center | By Riley Hazel
Published August 16, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT

Two tropical waves in central and eastern Atlantic have become more organized today. The National Hurricane Center has given these two areas a moderate chance to develop in the next several days.

The latest models are moving the systems westward to the Central Atlantic. There is much uncertainty of how the systems could further develop heading into the weekend.

An area of low pressure could also form in the central or western Gulf of Mexico in the beginning of next week.

There is uncertainty surrounding all three systems as of Wednesday afternoon. Be prepared and continue to monitor updates in the following days.
