After Criticism, BSO Captain In Charge Of Parkland Shooting Response Resigns

Jan Jordan, the Broward Sheriff’s Office captain who was criticized as “ineffective” for her handling of the police response to the Parkland school shooting, has resigned — and one of her former subordinates, Sgt. Brian Miller, has been placed on restricted duty, BSO said in a statement Tuesday.

Jordan told Sheriff Scott Israel Monday night that she would resign, according to BSO. She wrote in her separation form she was stepping down for “personal reasons.”

